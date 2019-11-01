Dallas Hilton Napper of Dothan and formerly of Geneva died recently at his residence with family by his side. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, from St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist in Geneva where Rev. James C. Harvey, Sr. is pastor and Supt. Rufus Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery in Geneva with Military Honors under the direction of Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva. Public viewing will be held Friday night from 5 to 7 p. m. at the funeral home.
