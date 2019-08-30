Richard Lorenzo Neal, 80 of Enterprise, passed away recently at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 12:00 P.M. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.

www.colemanfuneralhome.net

