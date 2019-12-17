Earline Vandevender Nelson, age 82, of Enterprise, AL, after a short but peaceful acceptance of cancer passed away in her home of more than 50 years on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Her son, Dean Nelson, Newnan, GA, and daughter, Anna Harrison, Wicksburg, AL, sat with Earline before and after her spirit departed along with her grandchildren. The family will have visitation from 1PM to 2 PM on Wednesday, December 18th at Park Avenue Baptist Church. Friends and family are also invited to attend a funeral service to honor Earline's life and legacy at 2 PM on December 18th with a short graveside service to follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
