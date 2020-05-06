Joyce Louise Nicholson, 94, of Elba, AL departed this life Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home in Elba, Alabama. Graveside services will be held from Pleasant Ridge Cemetery on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ken Wilson officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Fund 4408 County Road 223 Elba, AL 36323. Survivors include: Son; Ronny (Jane) Nicholson, Elba, AL, Son; Rick (Debra) Nicholson, Elba, AL, Grandson; Kimbo Nicholson, Elba, AL, Granddaughter; Renea (Jon) Horton, Newnan, GA, Great Granddaughter; Kali Nicholson, Elba, AL, Great Grandson; Carter Nicholson, Elba, AL. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Nicholson family.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Nicholson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

