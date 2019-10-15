Teresa Nolin of Elba passed away Sunday October 13, 2019. She was 58. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Enterprise with Reverend Huey Anderson and Reverend Randy Hartley officiating. Burial will follow at Goodman Assembly of God Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday and continue until time of service. Teresa was born April 11, 1961 to the late Mr. Marion and Mrs. Veetta Anderson. Teresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and will forever be in our hearts. Teresa is survived by her husband of ten years, Michael Nolin of Elba; son, Brandon Lapointe (Crystal) of New Brockton; brothers, Paul Anderson (Michelle) of New Brockton and Gary Anderson (Kathy) of New Brockton; very special sister-in-law, Mary Jo Nolin of Elba; best friend, Jeff Smart of Elba; grandchildren, Phillip and Lillian LaPointe; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will be accepting flowers or contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
