LTG Ellis (Donald) Parker passed away peacefully at his home in Enterprise Alabama on 26 March 2020. He was with his wife of 68 years, Judy Claire Matthews Parker and his youngest son Colonel (US Army Retired) David Parker. He culminated his 39 year Army career as the Director of the Army Staff. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a local memorial service followed by internment services at the Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Retreat at Lake Tholocco, on Fort Rucker. Checks can be made payable to: Enterprise Lions Club Foundation, PO Box 0598, Enterprise, AL 36331. Include in the memo line of the check, "in memory of LTG Parker". LTG Parker is survived by his wife Judy Matthews Parker, his three sons Donald S. Parker and his wife Anne of Norcross Georgia, Colonel (R) Phillip R. Parker and his wife Shannon of Dadeville Alabama, and Colonel (R) David Parker and his wife Sandra of Enterprise, Alabama, Brother Billy Parker and his wife Rachel of Greenbrier, Tennessee, six grandchildren, Kimberly Kenny, Shannon Shahar, Matthew Parker, Lindsey Parker, Steven Parker, and Jordan Crumpton, Great Grandchildren, Alexis Knight-Walsh and Ethan Shahar, and Great Great Grandson James Walsh, and several nieces and nephews. www.searcyfuneralhome.com
