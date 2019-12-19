Elizabeth Anne Penny, 46, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, died suddenly on Sunday, December 15, at Atlanta Medical Center in Atlanta after a brief illness. A funeral Mass will be held at St. John Catholic Church, Enterprise, AL, at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, with visitation at 10 a.m. under the direction of Searcy Funeral Home. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to the S.O.S Animal Shelter, 25944 Highway 134/84, Enterprise, AL, or the Humane Society. Elizabeth was born on October 3, 1973, in Seattle, Washington to Palmer and Mary Penny. As part of an Army family, she moved often, attending many schools all over the United States. She graduated from St. Mary's High School in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Elizabeth received a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from the University of South Alabama and a Master of Science from Auburn University. She worked for many years as a geologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in the Environmental Protection Division. The last few years she had a dog sitting business. Elizabeth loved all animals and especially her dogs, Lily and Opal. She enjoyed hiking and being in the outdoors. She was predeceased by her brother, John Andrew Penny, grandparents, Evelyn and Lawson Johnson, Dothan, Alabama, and Vera and Palmer Penny, Butte, Montana, and aunt, Margaret Steilman, of Helena, Montana. In addition to her parents, she is survived by aunts and uncles, Mary Penny, Vera and Howard McElroy of Butte, Montana, Ben Steilman of Helena, Montana, Carol and Arthur Penny of Laurel, Montana, and John Johnson of Montgomery, AL. In addition, she is also survived by many cousins. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
