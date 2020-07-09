Paula Fay Perdue of New Brockton passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. She was 15. Funeral services will be at 4:00 pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Cliff Quincey and Steve Comer officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 2:00 pm and continuing until service time. Paula was born November 8, 2004 in Livingston, TN. She loved soccer and basketball and enjoyed drawing and painting. Survivors include her mom, Lorri Adams of New Brockton, AL; siblings: Leia Shelton (Mitchell) of TN, Beth Fisher of New Brockton, AL, Kaylee Edson of MI, S.J. Fales of TN and Bella Fales of TN; aunt, Starr Lindley (Michael) of New Brockton, AL; uncle, JD Hurt of TN; biological mother, Jamie Fisher; grandfather, Jim Fisher (Carol); cousins, Gavin Hurt, Jacob Lindley (Kelsey), Sean Lindley, Ashton Hurt and Kam Hurt; niece Addy; nephews, Carter and Ethan. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Paula Perdue as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

