Lee Phillips of Enterprise died Sunday, October 6, 2019 after a long illness. He was 50. Funeral services were at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St John's Catholic Church in Enterprise with Father Christopher Doering officiating. Burial followed at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family received friends at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise, Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Lee was born January 12, 1969 in Enterprise, AL. He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Redd. He was the spiritual leader of his home, a caring husband, loving father and loyal friend. Survivors include his wife of 23 years, Shonda Reeves Phillips of Enterprise, AL; mother, Betty Phillips; son, Walker Phillips; daughter, Sarah Kate Phillips all of Enterprise, AL; brother, Greg Redd (Nancy) of Carmel, IN; sister Beth Nix (Adam) of Enterprise, AL; Nieces and nephews: Coston, Conner and Caleb Couch, Jacob Redd, Casey Morrison (John) and Abby Fitchett (David), Alec, Harrison and Mary Grace Reeves, and Dex (Racheal) and Dalten Gilley. In lieu of flowers the family ask donations be made to the Lee Phillips memorial Scholarship at Solutions First Credit Union, 1108 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330. The family would like to express a special thank you for the exceptional care of Dr. Andy Gammill and his staff throughout the years. The support of Dr. Fleming Brooks, Dr. John Munz, Southern Hospice and special caregiver, Emily Little, as well as countless other friends and family will forever be appreciated. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com

