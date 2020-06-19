Irvin Lomax Powell of New Brockton, AL passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. He was 75. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday June 20, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Juvenile Dermatomyositis Organization at: Cure JM Foundation, P.O. Box 45768, Baltimore, MD 21297-5768. Mr. Powell was a lifelong resident of Coffee County. He served in the Alabama Army National Guard and worked with the aircraft maintenance contractor at Fort Rucker. After retirement, he enjoyed his sons and grandsons and his woodworking. His lifetime was filled with his love for gospel music and especially playing his guitar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Fannie Lou Powell; and brothers, Jerry Powell and Rex Powell. Survivors include his sons, Kevin Powell (Jennifer) Enterprise, AL, Jason Powell (Abby), Dallas, TX; grandsons, Trey Powell, Enterprise, AL, Braden Powell, Samson, AL, Matthew Powell, Dallas, TX, Ryan Powell, Dallas, TX; sister, Evelyn Jones, Enterprise, AL; sisters-in-law, Gloria Powell, New Brockton, AL, Geraldine Powell, Auburn, AL. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.