Irvin Lomax Powell of New Brockton, AL passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. He was 75. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday June 20, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Charles Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until service time. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Juvenile Dermatomyositis Organization at: Cure JM Foundation, P.O. Box 45768, Baltimore, MD 21297-5768. Mr. Powell was a lifelong resident of Coffee County. He served in the Alabama Army National Guard and worked with the aircraft maintenance contractor at Fort Rucker. After retirement, he enjoyed his sons and grandsons and his woodworking. His lifetime was filled with his love for gospel music and especially playing his guitar. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Fannie Lou Powell; and brothers, Jerry Powell and Rex Powell. Survivors include his sons, Kevin Powell (Jennifer) Enterprise, AL, Jason Powell (Abby), Dallas, TX; grandsons, Trey Powell, Enterprise, AL, Braden Powell, Samson, AL, Matthew Powell, Dallas, TX, Ryan Powell, Dallas, TX; sister, Evelyn Jones, Enterprise, AL; sisters-in-law, Gloria Powell, New Brockton, AL, Geraldine Powell, Auburn, AL. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Irvin Powell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries