Frederick "Freddie" William Rainer, Sr. 88 of Elba, AL departed this life Monday, February 3, 2020 at his daughter's home in Elba, Alabama. Funeral services will be held from Elba United Methodist Church on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:30 AM with Min. Steven Reneau and Min. Stanley Carter officiating. Committal services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Survivors include: Daughter - Melanie Leigh Rainer Bledsoe (Karl), Elba, AL, Son - Frederick William "Ricky" Rainer (LeRae), Jr., Enterprise, AL, Granddaughter - Ashleigh Waddail, Enterprise, AL, Grandson - Doug Rainer (Stephanie), Niceville, FL, Granddaughter - Lori Beth Whaley (Jamie), Enterprise, AL, Grandson - Will Rainer, Birmingham, AL, Granddaughter - Leanne Matherly (Trent), Enterprise, AL, Special Friends - Carolyn Smart, John and Gloria Harpper, Elba, AL, and 5 Great Grandchildren. Mr. Rainer was preceded in death by his Wife - JoAnne Thomason Rainer, Father - Lamar Sidney Rainer, Sr., Mother - Violet Dantzler Rainer, Sister - Pat VanBlaricum, Brother - Lamar Rainer, Jr., and Grandson - Adam Waddail. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Rainer family.
