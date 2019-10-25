George J. (Peter) Reese of Bellwood died recently. Funeral services will be held Saturday,October 26,2019, at 11:00 a.m. from New Hope Missionary Baptist in Bellwood. with Rev. Ronnie Porchia officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
