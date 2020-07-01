Sandra Lee Reynolds of New Brockton, AL passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was 72. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church with Reverend Greg Cotter officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church, Wednesday beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until time of service. Sandra was born November 28, 1947 to the late Grady and Minnie Harbuck. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Reynolds; sister, Mavis; and two brothers, Arlon Harbuck and Duene Harbuck. Survivors include her daughter, Kim Smith (Brad) of New Brockton, AL; brothers, Dorsey Harbuck (Trish) of Arab, AL and Dallas Harbuck (Carol) of Elba, AL; grandchildren, Steven Smith and Bethany Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.

