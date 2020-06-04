Larry Edward Rhoades, 76, of Enterprise, AL departed this life Friday, May 22, 2020 at his home in Enterprise, Alabama. Graveside services were held at Hudson Cemetery on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Randy Hartley officiating. In lieu of flowers ,the family request contributions be made to the Hudson Cemetery Fund C/O Charlotte Anderson, County Road 346, Elba, AL 36323. The Rhoades family would like to express their gratitude to Southern Care Hospice of Enterprise for their care and compassion in Larry's last days. Survivors: Wife; Margaret L. Rhoades, Enterprise, AL, Daughter; Heather (Lee) Morgan, Madison, AL, Grandson; Luke Morgan, Madison, AL, Brother; James C (Jimmie) Rhoades, Kinston, AL, Brother; Dwain (Debbie) Rhoades, Kinston, AL.

