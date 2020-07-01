Mamie Ree Wright Robinson of Hartford died recently at Southeast Health in Dothan. She was 90. Graveside Services will be held Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from Macedonia Cemetery in Hartford with Rev. Dennis Snell officiating and Rev. Terrance Bulger, eulogist. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery under the direction of Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva. Public viewing will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the funeral home in Geneva from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m.
