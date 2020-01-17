Daniel Robke of Enterprise passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. He was 61. Funeral Services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Father Zachary Greenwell officiating. Burial will be at Meadowlawn Cemetery at a later date. Family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:30 p.m. and continue until time of service. Daniel was born May 20, 1958. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Robke and his sister, Margaret Johnson. He was an avid Auburn Football fan and an aficionado of shrimp and all things Oreo. He is survived by mom, Rose Robke; sister, Michele (Steve) Nagy; nephews, Jeremy Nagy (Paige) and Ryan Nagy; great-nephew, Henry Nagy and "Stepdaughters", Cat Fears and Renee Smith. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: American Cancer Society, c/o Linda Andress, 400 Gibson Street, Enterprise, AL 36330. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
