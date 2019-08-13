Dr. V. Warren Rollins of Dothan, Alabama passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Warren was born April 4, 1946 to Nell Warren and Douglas Lee Rollins in Enterprise, Alabama. He grew up in Enterprise and graduated from Enterprise High School, which continued to hold a special place in his heart. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama in 1968 and the University of Alabama Medical School in 1972. Also, he was a member of the Alabama National Guard. After a residency in Otorhinolaryngology, he and his family moved to Dothan, Alabama where he established his medical practice. He served the Dothan community for 38 years. Dr. Rollins was a past president of the University of Alabama Alumni Association and a member of the President's Cabinet of the University of Alabama. He was an avid golfer and football fan. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Jan Gibson Rollins and two daughters, Elizabeth (Tee) McClimans and Rebecca (Alan) McDonald; six grandchildren, Catie, Sarah Gibs, and Nanne McClimans; Jake, Libby, and Lucy Rollins McDonald all of Dothan; brother, Douglas Lee Rollins (Rebecca) Birmingham, AL; sister, Mary Rollins Cannon (Bob) Enterprise, AL; sister-in-law, Lee Bradley (Danny) Enterprise, AL; several beloved nieces and nephews and many cousins. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Dothan on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.. Family will receive friends in the church Fellowship Hall at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the In Christ's Name Ministry or Respite Care Ministry of First United Methodist Church, 1380 W. Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
