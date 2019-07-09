Barbara McGilvary Ross, of New Brockton, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Medical Center Enterprise. She was 72. Graveside funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. Barbara was born March 26, 1947 in Miami, Florida. A resident of New Brockton for 44 years, she was a bus driver for New Brockton Schools for 25 years. She was a devoted fan of Troy Athletics. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Myrtle Bass McGilvary; her husband, Arnold Ross; and one sister, Carole Platt. Survivors include four children: John Burt Coppage of Alachua, FL, Lisa Cook (Scott) of Miami, FL, William Faulk (Claudia) of Weston, FL, and Brian Ross (Ty) of New Brockton, AL; brother, John McGilvary (Nancy) of Hialeah, FL; seven grandchildren: Ryan Cook, Ashley Cook, Sebastian Faulk, Kaleb Tarver, Brandon Faulk, Paige Bright, and Kinley Ross; and niece, Diana Frazier (Preston). www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
