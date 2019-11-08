Yvonne S. Ross, 81, of Enterprise, Alabama, passed away on November 2nd, at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL, of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A funeral service is planned for Saturday, November 9, 2019, beginning at 1:00 PM at Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center. The church is located at 1 Martin Luther King, Jr. Circle, and Archbishop Carl McComb will be officiating. Visitation will be conducted prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Burial will take place in Enterprise following the service. The family is receiving friends at 2821 Quail Cove, Enterprise.

