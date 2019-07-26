Sandra Jean Farris Sailors, of New Brockton, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Medical Center Enterprise. She was 72. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church located at 518 County Road 421, Elba, AL, 36323. Sandra was born June 22, 1947. She was preceded in death by her father, Woodrow Wilson Farris, her mother, Catherine Holmes Farris; her husband, James T. Sailors; son, Garry Price; and two brothers: Billy Ray Farris and Wilson Row Farris. Survivors include her daughter, Dina Parker (Keith) of New Brockton; brothers and sisters: Betty Jean Crews of Samson, Roy C. Farris of Samson, George C. Farris of Elba, and Ann Farris of Huntsville; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
