Shelby Lane Sanders age 24, a resident of Coffee Springs, Alabama passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Medical Center Enterprise. Graveside services will be held at Pine Level Community Cemetery on Saturday, May 9, 2020 beginning at 2:00 PM with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in the Pine Level Community Cemetery. Due to the ongoing threat of the Covid 19 virus, no public visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers the family request those wishing to make memorials do so to either a fund being set-up to assist with the care of her child, in care of Tracey Sanders, 533 County Road 56, Coffee Springs, AL 36318, or to The Lovelady Center, 7916 2nd Ave. S., Birmingham, AL 35206. Shelby leaves behind to cherish her memory, her Mother- Amanda Taylor Sanders, Coffee Springs, AL, Father- James Tracey Sanders, Coffee Springs, AL, Son- Jaden Brennon Tyler, Bellwood, AL, Brother- Tyler Reed Sanders, Coffee Springs, AL, Maternal Grandfather- John (Leah) Taylor, Celina, OH, Paternal Grandmother- Rita Charlene Sanders, Coffee Springs, AL, along with Aunt- Jennifer (Jason) Grider, Winston Salem, NC, Aunt- Cora (Ron) Curry, Celina, OH, Uncle- Todd Sanders of Knoxville, TN. She was preceded in death by her Maternal Grandmother Brenda Galimore Ethridge, Paternal Grandfather James Larry Sanders, along with her Uncle Troy Sanders. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Sanders family.

