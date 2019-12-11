Mr. Samuel Thomas Sanders, Sr. age 79, of Enterprise, AL passed away recently. Funeral services for will be held today, Wednesday, December 10, 2019 at 12 noon from the Adams Street Church of Christ of Enterprise, AL. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. Hammond Funeral Home of Enterprise, AL Directing
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.