Michael Troy Satterfield, of New Orleans passed away on July 8, 2019 at the age of 46. A memorial service will be at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory in Enterprise. Interment will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday beginning at 3:00 p.m. and continuing until the time of service. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to: Enterprise High School Band, 1801 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com

Tags

Load entries