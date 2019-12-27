Ruby Gail Scott, 69, of Enterprise passed away recently at Jackson Hospital. Funeral services will be held Friday Dec. 27, 2019 12:30 PM at Pea River Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
