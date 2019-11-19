Heaven has gained an Angel, Mary M. Shehee passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. She was 84. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with funeral services at 2:00 P.M. at Christ Community Church of God with Rev. Johnny Bryant and Rev. Ben Valentine officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will be at the home of Willie Ray and Christa. Mary was preceded by her husband, Willie (Thurbert) Shehee, parents, Julie and Will Ashberry. Survivors include two sons, Herbert Shehee, Enterprise, Willie Ray Shehee (Christa) New Brockton; three daughters, Mary Peel (Richard) Dothan, Linda Imai (Stanley) Enterprise, Virginia Qualls (Terry) Enterprise; two brothers, Wilmer Gene Ashberry (Donna) Winter Garden, FL, Edward Ashberry (Mary) Geneva; one sister, Julie Howard, Enterprise; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.