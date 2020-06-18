Winnell Shipman of Enterprise, AL passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was 91. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Benji Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until time of service. Winnell was born September 28, 1928 to the late Robert and Lena Bragg. She was born one of 13 children and was a native of Pike County Alabama. She met Orville, a young soldier stationed at Fort Rucker, and they married in 1952. She spent her life as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and sewing, and used her skills to serve her community working at Judy Bond in Ozark, AL and Lee Street Cleaners in Enterprise, AL. She is preceded in death by her husband, Orville Shipman and a great-grandchild Caden Sanchez. Survivors include her daughters, Deborah Jenkins and Cynthia Pritchard; sister, Lucille Bragg Speigner; grandchildren: Richard Ellis (Amanda) , Heather Wages Sanchez, Haley Wages Johnson (Benji), Denver Irvine and Derrick Irvine; and 11 great-grandchildren. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com

