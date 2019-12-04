Dana Shirley, 55, of Enterprise passed away recently at her residence. Funeral services will be held Thursday Dec. 5, 2019, 11:00 AM at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019, 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

