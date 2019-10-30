Major (RET) Steven Michael Short, age 63, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Noland Hospital. Memorial services will be 2 pm, Friday, November 1, 2019 with honors. The family will receive friends from 1 pm until service time at Searcy Funeral Home. Mr. Short served in the US Army for 35 years with multiple tours. Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Peggy Short, Enterprise, AL; three step-children, Mary Ramona Nunan, Enterprise, AL; Teresa Sullivan (Gus) Beatty, NV; Nicholas Nunan, Lexington, KY; his mother, Charlotte Short; sister, Pamela Short Brinkley (William) Jacksonville, NC; brother, Vick Allan Short (Joyce) Jacksonville, FL; three step-granddaughters; one step-great-granddaughter. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
