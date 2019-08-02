Lakesha Michelle Simmons 40 of Dothan passed away recently at the University of Maryland Baltimore Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday August 3, 2019 1:00 P M at Johns Chapel A M E. Visitation will be held Friday August 2, 2019 5:00 P M to 7:00 P M at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

