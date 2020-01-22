James Lamar Sipper of Enterprise passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at home after an extended illness surrounded by his family. He was 65. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Billy Caldwell and Huey Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in New Brockton, AL. Family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 9:30 a.m. and continue until time of service. James was born May 9, 1954 to the late Edgar and Pauline Sipper. He loved his wife, family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, Alabama football, gardening, camping and a passion for fixing cars. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Doris Sipper of Enterprise, AL; daughters, Renee Goodyear of Enterprise, AL and Christy West of New Brockton, AL; sisters, Martha Frausto (Oscar) of Ozark, AL and Dot Cochran (Jerry) of New Brockton, AL; brother, Tony Bloodsworth (Diane) of New Brockton, AL; grandson, Tanner; special nephew, Glenn Cochran and several nieces and nephews. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
