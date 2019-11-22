Mr. Charles Richard Sistrunk, 72, of Enterprise passed away recently. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. from the Friendship Baptist Church of Enterprise, AL. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Hammond Funeral Home of Enterprise, AL Directing.
