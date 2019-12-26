Charles W. Smith of Chancellor, AL passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was 73. A Memorial Service will be at 3:00 p.m. Friday December 27, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Larry Grimm officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 2:00 p.m. and continue until time of service. Mr. Smith was born September 4, 1946 to the late Elmer W. Smith and Dorothy Lewis Smith. Charles was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Jack, AL. He did two tours in Vietnam and was was a flight instructor. Charles enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was also a lifetime member of the VHPA, VFW, NRA and the American Legion. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Harris Smith; sons, Sloan H. Smith (Stephanie) of Pleasant Grove, AL and Shawn H. Smith (Jennifer) of Hartford, AL; sister, Vicki Lightfoot (Harry) of Slater, MO; five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
