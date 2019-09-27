Marion Smith, 65, of Geneva, passed recently at his residence. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Forest Hill Cemetery in Geneva under the direction of Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva. Visitation will be held Friday night, September 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
