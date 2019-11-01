Mary France Smith of Geneva, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at her residence with family by her side. She was 64. Funeral Services will be held Monday, November 4,2019, at 1 p.m. at Wiregrass Funeral Home Chapel with Apostle L. Spencer Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery in Geneva under the direction of Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva . Visitation will be held Sunday night at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m.
