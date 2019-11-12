Mr. Foy Smith, 77, of Chancellor went home to be with his lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sorrells Funeral Home chapel in Enterprise with Reverend Cliff Quincey officiating. Burial will follow at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, Tuesday November 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Foy was born April 4, 1942 in Covington County to the late Clyde and Ruth Stanley Smith. He was preceded in death by daughter, Tammy Vinson; brother, Franklin Smith, four sisters: Vera Stanley, Sue Gillis, Betty Jerkins, and Faye Beckworth; son in law, Donald Qualls and great-grandsons, Brock Vinson, Ethan Vinson and Braiden Tyler. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with family and coon hunting. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Annie Laura Smith of Chancellor; two sons, Rocky Smith (Tina) of Opp and Randy Smith (Barbara) of Enterprise; two daughters, Cathy Qualls and Brenda Babb (Benny) of Chancellor; grandchildren: Jason Vinson (Ashley), April Dailey (Anthony), Crystal Hutto (Phillip), Delilah Qualls(Aaron), Brandon Smith (Hillary), Brooke Loyed (Josh), Loretta Duncan (Danny), and Clarissa Garzi (John); brothers, Jearald Smith (Barbara) and Knarvel Smith (Agnes); sisters, Imma Grantham (Bobby) and Annis Carr; brother-in-law, John L. Beckworth, 11 great children and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to Day Spring Hospice and Bonifay nursing home. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
