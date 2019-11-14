Major (Ret.) Alvin "Al" Ray Sneckenberger, age 77, of Tuscaloosa, AL, passed away November 11, 2019 at Hospice of West Alabama. Services will be at 2pm Friday, November 15 with visitation beginning at 12:30 pm in the sanctuary of First United Methodist Church Tuscaloosa. Interment will follow at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Al was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Naomi Sneckenberger of Greencastle, PA. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Jon Sneckenberger of Tuscaloosa; son, Chris (Julianne) Sneckenberger of Tuscaloosa; son, Michael (Lyndsay) Sneckenberger of Chattanooga, TN; sister, Connie Ryder of Bedford, TX; brother, Ed (Scottie) Sneckenberger of Morgantown, WV; sister, May Moore of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Ethan, Sage, and Paxton Sneckenberger of Tuscaloosa; grandchildren, Evie and Cass Sneckenberger of Chattanooga, TN; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Al was a career Army officer with 3 years of combat in Vietnam, where he received the Bronze Star for Valor flying for the Special Forces. He spent the remainder of his career with tours in West Germany, Korea, and across the United States. After retirement from the military, he continued in the civilian sector as Director of Instrument Training for the Army helicopter flight program. He was passionate about service to others while living in Enterprise, AL. He was an active leader in the Boy Scouts, Habitat for Humanity, and St. Luke UMC. After moving to Tuscaloosa in 2013, he became active in OLLI at UA, Tuscaloosa Symphony Guild, and Friends of the Library. He was a member of First United Methodist Church Tuscaloosa. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the YMCA of Tuscaloosa Rock Steady Boxing for Parkinson's Disease (ymcatuscaloosa.org Alvin Sneckenberger Memorial Fund) or to a charity of your choosing. Norwood-Wyatt Chapel 205-932-6702
