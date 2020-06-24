Mrs. Karin Mae Snellgrove 72 of Jack, AL departed this life Monday, June 22, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Graveside services will be held from Old Tabernacle Church Cemetery on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Mark Ward, Rev. Roy Turner and Rev. Jon Isaacs officiating. Due to the ongoing concerns of the COVID-19 virus, no public visitation will be held. Everyone attending the graveside to please exercise the recommended precautions including the use of face mask, and the social distancing guidelines. Survivors include: Husband - Rhett Seldom Snellgrove, Jack, AL, Son - David (Renee) Snellgrove, Jack, AL, Son - Derek Snellgrove, Jack, AL, 3 Grandchildren and 8 Great Grandchildren. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Snellgrove family.
