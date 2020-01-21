Harold M. Spiers of Daleville, AL passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Southeast Health. He was 76. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at County Line Baptist Church with Dr. Danny Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time. Survivors include his wife, Jean Spiers, Daleville, AL; son, Michael Spiers; stepdaughter, Jennifer Griffin Martin (Alan); sister, Sue Owens, High Point, NC; brother, Douglas Spiers, Ashbourn, NC; 3 grandkids, Krystal Julian, Jon Alan Martin (Amanda), Erica Martin Richardson; 3 great-grandkids, Ryder Richardson, Aiden and Evan Martin. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Spiers, Harold M.
To send flowers to the family of Harold Spiers, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
County Line Baptist Church
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before Harold's Visitation begins.
Jan 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
County Line Baptist Church
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before Harold's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 22
Commital Service immediately following
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
11:45AM
11:45AM
County Line Baptist Church Cemetery
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before Harold's Commital Service immediately following begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.