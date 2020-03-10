Jeanette T. Starling, 73, of Enterprise passed away recently at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral services will be held Tuesday March 10, 2020, 2:00 PM at Pleasant Shade Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home & Crematory of Enterprise directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanette Starling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries