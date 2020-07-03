Kimberly Shostrom Stefaniak of Enterprise, AL passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, AL. She was 67. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. David Beatty officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: NAMI Alabama (National Alliance for Mentally Ill) 1401 I-85 Parkway, Suite A, Montgomery, AL 36106. Mrs. Stefaniak was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Bryars Black and father, William Shostrom, Jr. Survivors include her two children, Jeff Johnson, Robertsdale, AL and David John Stefaniak (Holly), Athens, AL; 6 grandchildren; sister, Anne Collins, Sevierville, TN; brother, Bill Shostrom, Dothan, AL; aunt and uncle, Jackie and Brown Bryars. Kimberly's family would like to give special thanks to Ruthie Warren, her wonderful care-giver. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
