Lee Stephenson, age 76, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Dr. John Granger and Rev. Kevin Bond officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodman Baptist Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial donations be made to the Lymphoma Cancer Society. Lee worked at Big/Little and Inland stores for 30 years and thoroughly enjoyed her customers and friends she made over the years. Survivors include 3 daughters, Becky Adkins (Ennis) Goodman Community; Monika Herrington (Scott) Goodman Community; Shannon Stephenson, Enterprise, AL; one son, Tony Adkison (Martha) Chancellor, AL; 11 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bobbie Allen (Luther); Kay Clark (Jimmy); Faye Thames (Jerry); Janice Reynolds, all of Goodman Community; numerous nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.