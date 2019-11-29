Donella C. Stickney, 69, of Enterprise passed away recently at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday Nov. 30, 2019, 1:00 PM at Elam Missionary Baptist Church, Coffee Springs, AL. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday Nov. 29, 2019, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. www.colemanfuneralhome.net

