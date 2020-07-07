Linda Hataway Strickland of Enterprise passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was 69. Funeral Services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Dewey Emfinger and Reverend Rinnie Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home starting at 9:00 am and continue until time of service. Linda was born September 19, 1950. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Strickland; mother, Eunice Inman; sister, Joyce Peters and brother, Gerald Hataway. She is survived by her sons, Tony Strickland (Michelle), Randy Strickland (Jennifer) and Terry Strickland; grandchildren: Kamaron Strickland, Kaitlin Kuriger (Joey), Collin Strickland (Madi), Hanna Johnson (Taylor), Sierra Cox (Brian) and Dennis Chastang, Jr.; great-granchild, Lydia Cox; sister Patricia Hudson (Randolph); brothers, Tommy Hataway (Marion), Ricky Hataway (Lejune Davis), Ronnie Hataway (Tammy), Mark Hataway (Angie) and Jimmy Hataway; sister-in-law, Doris Hataway, special friend, Jerry Calhoun; numerous nieces and nephews. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
MOST POPULAR
-
Enterprise City Schools announces 2020-2021 schedule
-
Several Wiregrass counties considered 'high risk' for COVID transmission in Alabama's new color-coded system
-
Barber shop shooting suspect apprehended
-
Sheriff: I'll deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt
-
UPDATE: Ongoing feud over man, leaves one woman dead, one charged with murder
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
It's time to nominate your favorites! The annual Best of the Wiregrass is a way to support our community especially during these uncertain times with a fun and easy way to recognize local businesses. Make your nominations June 28th - July 17th.
JUST MARRIED? Share your favorite wedding photo with us for a chance to be featured on the cover of our Weddings magazine!
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.