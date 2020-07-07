Linda Hataway Strickland of Enterprise passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was 69. Funeral Services will be 10:00 am Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Dewey Emfinger and Reverend Rinnie Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home starting at 9:00 am and continue until time of service. Linda was born September 19, 1950. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Strickland; mother, Eunice Inman; sister, Joyce Peters and brother, Gerald Hataway. She is survived by her sons, Tony Strickland (Michelle), Randy Strickland (Jennifer) and Terry Strickland; grandchildren: Kamaron Strickland, Kaitlin Kuriger (Joey), Collin Strickland (Madi), Hanna Johnson (Taylor), Sierra Cox (Brian) and Dennis Chastang, Jr.; great-granchild, Lydia Cox; sister Patricia Hudson (Randolph); brothers, Tommy Hataway (Marion), Ricky Hataway (Lejune Davis), Ronnie Hataway (Tammy), Mark Hataway (Angie) and Jimmy Hataway; sister-in-law, Doris Hataway, special friend, Jerry Calhoun; numerous nieces and nephews. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Strickland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

