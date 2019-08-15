Douglas Sunday of New Brockton passed away on August 13, 2019. He was 81. Survivors include, his wife Carol Lynne Sunday; sisters: Maxine Corbin (Leo), Dorothy Houston, Angie Finney and Judith Damico; children: Douglas Dolan Sunday (Nancy), Robert James Sunday, Michelle Lovie Sunday, David Kevin Senn and Joyce Nicole Senn; grandchildren: Christopher Robert Sunday (Michelle), David Dewayne Sunday (Tim), Bethany Desire Parnow, Brittany Elizabeth Reeves, Cassidy Nicole Wilks, Roselynne Jewel Wilks (Chase) Aran Lynn Senn (Cody) and Zachary Wilks; great-grandchildren: Kierstin, Cameron, Katelynn, Braxton, Jayden, Sophia and Zane. He is preceded in death by his parents, Efrain and Lovie Sunday; brothers, Benny Jo Sunday, Pete Sunday, Dennis Sunday, Sam Sunday and Olin Sunday; his first wife, Evelyn; son, David Dewayne Sunday and granddaughter, Becky Sunday. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at El Bethel Assembly of God Church with Reverend Steve Comer officiating. Burial will follow at Old Tabernacle Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church Friday beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing until time of service. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
