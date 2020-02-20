Larry Junior Sutley age 65, a resident of Enterprise, Alabama, and former resident of Elba, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, February 21, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM with Edwin Roberts and Ryan Leverett officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Thursday evening, February 20, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to Christian Mission New Life Center, Enterprise, AL C/O 9810 County Road 306 Glenwood, AL 36034. Larry leaves behind his Daughter - Lauren Sutley (Aaron Harrelson), Montgomery, AL, Daughter - Leanna (Ryan) Leverett, Jack, AL, Son - Lance (Katherine) Sutley, Enterprise, AL, Brother - Kenneth Sutley, Samson, AL, Brother - Wayne Sutley, Elba, AL, Sister - Cathy Simmons, Elba, AL, Brother- David Sutley, Elba, AL, along with Grandson - Parker Sutley, Montgomery, AL, Granddaughter - Hadley Sutley, Montgomery, AL, Granddaughter - Rylee Leverett, Jack, AL, Granddaughter - Madelyn Leverett, Jack, AL, Grandson - Thomas Sutley, Enterprise, AL, and Grandson - Dakota Sutley also of Enterprise, Alabama. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Sutley family.
Service information
Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hayes Funeral Home
431 East Davis
Elba, AL 36323
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM
Hayes Funeral Chapel
431 East Davis
Elba, AL 36323
Feb 21
Burial
Friday, February 21, 2020
12:00AM
Evergreen Cemetery
1150 Claxton Avenue
Elba, AL 36323
