Howard Edward Taylor, Jr., 77, of Enterprise AL passed away on March 23, 2020. He was born on December 19, 1942, in Columbia, SC. Mr. Taylor married the love of his life, Yoshiko Taylor, on October 27, 1967. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for 26 years and was a Vietnam Veteran. He is survived by his children: Joann Gronau and Mark Taylor; Son-in-law: Roy Gronau; Daughter-in-law: Carrie Taylor; Grandsons: Nick Gronau, Matthew Gronau, Cameron Gronau; Granddaughters: Kailey Taylor, Kassidy Taylor, and Kayden Taylor. Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his wife, Yoshiko Taylor. www.searcyfuneralhome.com
