CW4 (Ret.) David Charles Thill, a resident of Enterprise, Alabama, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home following a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 71. Funeral services will be held at Enterprise First United Methodist Church at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 with Reverend Billy Luttrell presiding. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 19th from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: First United Methodist Church Enterprise; Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or DaySpring Hospice. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis David Thill, and his mother, Kathleen Mae (Fehl) Thill. He is survived by his wife, Paulie Thill of Enterprise, son, Jonathan (Abbie) Thill and two grandchildren, William and Hudson Thill of Atlanta, and 1 brother, Jim (Ramona) Thill of Monroeville, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Thill entered the service in 1967. After graduating from Army Flight School, he served his first tour of Vietnam with Delta Co. 229th Attack Helicopter Battalion and then returned to Hunter Army Airfield to serve as a UH-1 instructor pilot. Next, he served his second tour of Vietnam with the 361st Aerial Weapons Company. After that, he returned to Ft. Rucker, Alabama, for additional professional training and the Army Fixed Wing Qualification Course. He was then deployed with the 235th Attack Helicopter Company to Germany, followed by several combined assignments in both Ft. Rucker and Germany. He retired in 1989 as a CW4, and then held various positions with several defense contractors at Ft. Rucker. During his military service CW4 Thill was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star Medal, two awards of the Meritorious Service Medal, 38 Awards of Air Medal, and 2 Awards of the Army Commendation Medal. The family would like to thank all friends and family for their support, and special thanks go to Dr. Sam Sawyer and DaySpring Hospice for their exceptional care. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
