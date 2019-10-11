Mrs. Fannie J. McClain Thomas of Miami and formerly of Geneva, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Miami. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. from St. John Baptist Church in Geneva with Supt. Rufus Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery in Geneva with Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva directing. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p. m. at the funeral home.
