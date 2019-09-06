Emmett Guy Thompson Emmett Guy Thompson of Enterprise, formerly of Dothan, Alabama, went home to be with our Lord on September 4, 2019. He was 84 years old. Born June 14th, 1935, Emmett was one of seven children born to Benjamin Franklin Thompson and Florence Holmes Thompson of Clayhatchee. Surviving siblings include Paul (Sharon) Thompson, Clara (Don) Choate, Foye (Freddie) Walker. His life time profession in retail began as a teen. His successful employment at Yancey Parker's prepared him to manage multiple stores across central Florida in the Tom McCan chain. With this experience, Emmett opened his own shoe department in 1966 in Leon's Ladies Ready to Wear in Selma. His tireless work ethic and business savvy resulted in a partnership with Leon's, a 21 store chain. E.T., a favorite business nickname, met his bride at Leon's in Porter Square. The two worked together in Selma, Dothan and Enterprise to keep ladies in quality fashions. In his leisure, Emmett loved to fish, listen to gospel music and give treats to his cats. Mr. and Mrs. Thompson are members of Providence Baptist Church in Clayhatchee. Emmett is survived by Linda Land Thompson, his wife of 30 years; his daughters Thersia (Phillip) Smith; Tammy (Mike) Stuckey; and Tina (Louis) Dyer. He was affectionately known as GPa to Mary-Kathryn Tanner, Ashley Reese, Ruby Reese, Gene Tanner, Hogan Dyer and Missouri Macall Dyer. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Sorrells Funeral Home chapel, 4550 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise with Reverend Tony Deese and Reverend Jean Spikes officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 2:00 p.m. and continuing until time of service. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
