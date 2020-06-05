Jani Martin Thompson, age 70, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Thursday, June 4, 2020 and is now rejoicing in Heaven after suffering a brain hemorrhage. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday June 6, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Rev. Cliff Quincey officiating with burial to follow. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 A.M. until service time. Jani had a love for gardening, sewing and enjoyed making quilts and clothes for her grandchildren and friends. Jani was preceded in death by her mother, Edna Stokes Martin and her father, Willis J. Martin, her mother-in-law, Elaine Thompson and father-in-law, Lewie Thompson. Jani is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lewie Eddie Thompson, her two daughters, Wendy Lew Thompson McNatt (Marc), Tiffany Thompson Holland (Jonathan), her 3 grandchildren that she loved so much, Whitney Lew McNatt, Noah Thompson Holland, SunnyLew Jane Holland, a sister, Kathy Fox (John) and a brother, Gary Martin. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
